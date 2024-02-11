W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:WPC traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 3,734,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,474. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 85.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

