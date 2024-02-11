WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.71 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $194.67 million and $4.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,129,424,527 coins and its circulating supply is 3,408,610,742 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,129,010,602.1470084 with 3,408,196,821.3720913 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05714789 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,253,304.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.