WAX (WAXP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.87 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $192.82 million and $4.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,129,562,588 coins and its circulating supply is 3,408,748,803 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,129,010,602.1470084 with 3,408,196,821.3720913 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05714789 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,253,304.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

