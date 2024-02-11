Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

