WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Reaches $6.59 on Top Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $570.49 million and $10.43 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00013693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

