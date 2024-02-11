WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0439 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $266,619.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00149790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

