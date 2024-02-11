WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and $306,443.35 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00147747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

