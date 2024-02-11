Worldcoin (WLD) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $311.92 million and approximately $51.01 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,796,884 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 124,727,732.8310175 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.52144184 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $58,368,902.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

