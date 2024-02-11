WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $223.21 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $223.21 million and approximately $4.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002418 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02232018 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

