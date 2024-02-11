XYO (XYO) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and $941,675.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015819 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.77 or 1.00034717 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00182249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0057616 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,216,661.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

