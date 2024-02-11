yearn.finance (YFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.93 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $247.61 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $7,410.46 or 0.15298694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,414 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

