4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO Sells $2,495,987.13 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,495,987.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36.

On Thursday, January 4th, David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

FDMT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 1,930,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,509. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

