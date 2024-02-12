A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 653,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in A. O. Smith by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 31,737.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

