Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HQL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 324,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

