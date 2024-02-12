aelf Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $434.52 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001349 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.