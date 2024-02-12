Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 39,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $101.60.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

