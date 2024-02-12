Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASYS. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASYS

Amtech Systems Trading Up 25.6 %

Shares of ASYS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.