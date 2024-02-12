Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bunge Global (BG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunge Global (NYSE: BG):

2/9/2024 – Bunge Global was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

2/8/2024 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Bunge Global is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Bunge Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Bunge Global was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

NYSE BG traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.64. 2,264,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

