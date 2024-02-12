Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0250 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Ankr has a market cap of $249.89 million and $15.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.72 or 0.99877846 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00181727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02499101 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $15,091,968.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

