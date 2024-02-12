Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Insider Activity

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

