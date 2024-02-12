Audius Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Audius has a market cap of $236.64 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

