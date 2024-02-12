Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00015437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $84.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.33 or 0.99990205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00182748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,204,082 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,186,009.21544352 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.66862129 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $88,425,826.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

