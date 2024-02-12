Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Up 138.3% in January

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 592,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Baijiayun Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

