Beldex Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $263.29 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.70 or 0.05320848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,310,239 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,250,239 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

