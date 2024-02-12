Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Shares Up 0.1%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.33 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.92). 3,273,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,020,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.92).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.00 million and a PE ratio of 951.25.

In other Bellevue Healthcare news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £11,052.80 ($13,959.08). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

