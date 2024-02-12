BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $140,948.45 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

