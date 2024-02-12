Blake D. Moret Purchases 3,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,407. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

