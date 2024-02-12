BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $48.85 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $326.63 or 0.00654261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.85 billion and $992.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,142 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,545,280.27526465. The last known price of BNB is 319.23313826 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2060 active market(s) with $711,177,214.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
