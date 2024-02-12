BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $48.85 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $326.63 or 0.00654261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.85 billion and $992.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,142 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,545,280.27526465. The last known price of BNB is 319.23313826 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2060 active market(s) with $711,177,214.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

