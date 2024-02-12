Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 6,234 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

