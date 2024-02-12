Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 6,234 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brunswick Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BC stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on BC
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.