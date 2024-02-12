Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. Cameco has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.