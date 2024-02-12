Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOEVW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. 56,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Canoo has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

