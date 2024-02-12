Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of Chanson International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

