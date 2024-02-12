Christopher Heery Sells 2,967 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $64.57. 395,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,954. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arcellx by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcellx by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

