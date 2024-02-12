Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FOF opened at $11.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

