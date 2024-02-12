Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.43. 16,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.