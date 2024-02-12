Comparing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) & LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 20.98% 36.32% 8.07% LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 4.43 $355.00 million $3.43 23.33 LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 7 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

