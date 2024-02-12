Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Trading Down 2.6%

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

