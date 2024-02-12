Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 71.5% in January

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cosmos Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.48% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

