Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.80 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00019996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $185.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00026387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,187,030 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

