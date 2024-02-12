CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
