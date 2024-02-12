Critical Comparison: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Santo Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.59 billion 22.20 -$345.40 million ($2.64) -184.84 Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) N/A

Analyst Ratings

Santo Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santo Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MongoDB and Santo Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 4 21 0 2.77 Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $429.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Santo Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -11.70% -20.64% -6.65% Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Santo Mining beats MongoDB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

