Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Angela Ogbechie Sells 313 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $844.63. 403,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $726.69 and its 200-day moving average is $614.88.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
