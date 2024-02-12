Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 750 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $20,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $19,365.00.

NYSE DK traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.34. 878,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,762. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

