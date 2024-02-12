E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

Shares of EJH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 1,034,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Shares of E-Home Household Service are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

About E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.