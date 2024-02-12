E-Home Household Service Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 14th (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

EJH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.49. 1,034,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

