Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42). Approximately 109,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 86,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Ebiquity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £45.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.