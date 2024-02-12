eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 93.9% in January

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the January 15th total of 424,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

eHealth Trading Up 5.1 %

EHTH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 218,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,033. eHealth has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in eHealth by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of eHealth by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

