eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 93.9% in January

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the January 15th total of 424,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

eHealth Trading Up 5.1 %

EHTH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 218,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,033. eHealth has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in eHealth by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of eHealth by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

See Also

