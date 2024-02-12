Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Electromed Stock Down 3.2 %

ELMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676. Electromed has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

