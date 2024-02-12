Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Director David F. Melcher Purchases 2,000 Shares

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Embecta Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. 1,149,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $33.88.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Embecta by 187.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Embecta by 200.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

