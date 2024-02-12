Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

